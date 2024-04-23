PARSIQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.79 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $36.79 million and $1.45 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

