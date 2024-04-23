Piper Sandler Cuts Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

Avidbank Price Performance

Shares of AVBH stock remained flat at $19.24 on Friday. 898 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Avidbank alerts:

About Avidbank

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.