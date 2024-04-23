Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 95 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,991. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $976.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $907.32. The stock had a trading volume of 336,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,297. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $952.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $892.70. The company has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

