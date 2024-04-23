Royal Bank of Canada Trims Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Target Price to $11.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s previous close.

BHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. 588,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,179. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 5,147.48%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

