Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,888,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,625.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 550,140 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EEM opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

