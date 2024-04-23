Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.600-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.75 EPS.
Fiserv Price Performance
Fiserv stock opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Extreme Networks Snags an Upgrade on Inventory Normalization
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Put Some PEP in Your Income Portfolio With PepsiCo Stock
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.