Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.600-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.75 EPS.

Fiserv stock opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.79.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

