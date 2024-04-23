Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of SEIGY stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft
