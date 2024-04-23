OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 989,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,157,000 after purchasing an additional 66,508 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,637,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.18.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

