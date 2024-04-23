CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CYN opened at GBX 184.40 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 0.24. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a twelve month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 194 ($2.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.99. The firm has a market cap of £123.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2,348.13 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, insider Alun Evans purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £4,930 ($6,089.43). Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

