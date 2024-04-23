Telemus Capital LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,082,000 after purchasing an additional 147,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,374,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $289.15 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.22, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.