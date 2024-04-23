Telemus Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

