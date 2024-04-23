Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TXN traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,625,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average of $161.84. The company has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

