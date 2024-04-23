Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.52

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 277120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VIST. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIST

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 35.03%. Research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vista Energy by 62.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,254 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Vista Energy by 120.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,354 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Vista Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Vista Energy by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after acquiring an additional 802,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investments B.V. increased its stake in Vista Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kensington Investments B.V. now owns 12,822,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,678,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.