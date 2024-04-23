Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 7.3%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 229,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 822,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.21.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%.

In related news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $72,169.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $37,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

