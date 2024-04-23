Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2701 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Vivendi Stock Performance
Shares of Vivendi stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. 25,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Vivendi has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Vivendi Company Profile
