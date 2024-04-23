Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.63 and last traded at $64.79. 61,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 830,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

