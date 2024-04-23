Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Waste Connections has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $166.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average is $151.51. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.87.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

