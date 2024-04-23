Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.11. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

