Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Price Performance

Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.65. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.07.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

