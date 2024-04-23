Watsco (WSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $406.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Watsco has a 1 year low of $315.17 and a 1 year high of $447.49.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.06%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

