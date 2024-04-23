Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.51. 1,320,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.30. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.