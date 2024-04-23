Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $15.70 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 238,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,859. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

