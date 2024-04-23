Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) is Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s 6th Largest Position

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 483,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises 2.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $25,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,452. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $980.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

