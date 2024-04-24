1,279 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $197.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

