2,755 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.70. 8,515,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,180,953. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

