Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $160.95 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,674 shares of company stock valued at $73,516,515. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 31.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.