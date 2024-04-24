Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 66.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 10.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BN opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

