Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.97 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5,021.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 19.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kohl’s by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $860,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 6,077,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

