Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. 979,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,424. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

