The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Down 1.1%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 13,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 89,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

