Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 5.3%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 696,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,372,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Altimmune Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $501.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 20,780.75%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 62.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 69,014 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

