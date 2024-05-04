Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 72,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 306,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

HON traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.81. 2,251,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.58. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

