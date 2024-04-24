Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.790-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.79-0.81 EPS.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.37. 1,038,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $119.59.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.75.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.