Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cincinnati Financial Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

