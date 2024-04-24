Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Price Target at C$6.40

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BTE stock opened at C$5.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.7398601 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.27%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

