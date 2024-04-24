Marine Products (MPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

