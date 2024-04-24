VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for VinFast Auto in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.79). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VinFast Auto’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million.

VFS has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

VFS opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

