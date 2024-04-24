Ankr Market Cap Achieves $510.69 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $510.69 million and approximately $50.53 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,381.44 or 1.00081570 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011683 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00101972 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05465916 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 301 active market(s) with $63,422,752.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.