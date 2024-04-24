Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.33

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 39860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARKO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Arko alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arko

Arko Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $511.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Insider Transactions at Arko

In other Arko news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of Arko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Arko by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arko by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Arko by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.