Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.55

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.55 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.60 ($0.55), with a volume of 6176707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.60).

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.32. The stock has a market cap of £158.43 million, a P/E ratio of -278.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.41.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

