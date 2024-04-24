Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 50 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 39.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,743,000 after acquiring an additional 192,546 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Humana by 814.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 161,909 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2,659.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 147,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 32,648.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUM opened at $327.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.86 and its 200 day moving average is $398.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.23 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.63.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

