B. Riley Comments on Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.85 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VSTO. Roth Mkm raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

VSTO stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after buying an additional 844,865 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 417,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $9,884,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,601,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

