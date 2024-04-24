Zacks Research Comments on Integer Holdings Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Integer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CL King initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $117.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Integer has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Integer by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

