BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $74.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.23 and a beta of 1.66. BILL has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. Analysts predict that BILL will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

