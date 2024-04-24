Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,295 ($16.00) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Tracsis Stock Performance

TRCS traded down GBX 25 ($0.31) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 820 ($10.13). 104,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £247.64 million, a PE ratio of 3,727.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 898.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 860.32. Tracsis has a 52 week low of GBX 690 ($8.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($12.72).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Kelly sold 9,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.36), for a total transaction of £84,318 ($104,147.73). In related news, insider Andrew Kelly sold 9,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.36), for a total transaction of £84,318 ($104,147.73). Also, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($10.99), for a total value of £19,909.30 ($24,591.53). Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

Featured Stories

