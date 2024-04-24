Bfsg LLC Invests $244,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 14,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. 1,668,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.80.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

