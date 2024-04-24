Bfsg LLC Takes $886,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $940,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,227 shares of company stock worth $95,828,875. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
