Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.24 ($0.08), with a volume of 180663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 18.07. The stock has a market cap of £4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.00 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.28.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

