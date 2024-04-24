BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.05

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.15 to C$3.05 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.79% from the stock’s previous close.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE BTB.UN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.05, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$274.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.01. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.39.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

