Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Down to $63.71

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.71, but opened at $62.07. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $63.81, with a volume of 1,935 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $508.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.75%.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

